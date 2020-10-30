HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.00

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $121.47, with a volume of 11810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 19.23%. Research analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

