HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Up 8.4%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares rose 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 4,388,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,022,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

HTGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. On average, research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

