HyperQuant (HQT) Price Up 36.9% This Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market cap of $83,285.79 and approximately $4,197.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Kryptono, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00082485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00213665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.01212128 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000573 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.