ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $218.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ICON Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.45.

Shares of ICLR opened at $183.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.17 and a 200-day moving average of $176.24. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $215.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 93,821.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after buying an additional 2,010,596 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,517,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $30,570,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $21,592,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $10,914,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

