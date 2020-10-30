IDEX (IDEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $837,050.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $23.38 million and $837,050.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00082485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00213665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.01212128 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,006,663 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

