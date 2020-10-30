Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $196.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $208.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

