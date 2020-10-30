Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 626.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,738,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total value of $1,286,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $314.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.08 and a 200 day moving average of $343.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.