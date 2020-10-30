Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 33505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

IMNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Michael Rapp acquired 83,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

