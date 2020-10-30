Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

IBCP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of IBCP opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Independent Bank by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

