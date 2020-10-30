INMAX (INX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,377.15

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. INMAX has a total market cap of $36,377.15 and approximately $9,424.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INMAX token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded 50.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INMAX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00082485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00213665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.60 or 0.01212128 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX launched on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.