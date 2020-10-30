Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRG. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

NASDAQ ITRG opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36. Integra Resources has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integra Resources stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:ITRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

