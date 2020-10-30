Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $468.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

