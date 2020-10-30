INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.40

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 822471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. AlphaValue cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. INTL CONS AIRL/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($2.50). INTL CONS AIRL/S had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $773.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.