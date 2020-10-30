Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Short Interest Update

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 201.6% from the September 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ISOLF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Isodiol International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

About Isodiol International

Isodiol International Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions in Canada and the United States. It develops and manufactures phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds.

