JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.65

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCDXF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62.

JCDecaux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.