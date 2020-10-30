John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NYSE HPI opened at $18.08 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $24.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

