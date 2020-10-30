JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,744.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,567.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,065.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,516.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,465.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

