Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.84.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $19.69 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,715,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,513,000 after purchasing an additional 287,637 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,434,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $101,369,000 after purchasing an additional 287,209 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

