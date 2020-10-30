Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.73

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 7291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

