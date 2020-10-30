KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.13

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 28544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KZMYY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised KAZ Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

