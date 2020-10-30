Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KZR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.12. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 588,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 343,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

