KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE KKR opened at $34.79 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.