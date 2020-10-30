Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.84

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 4686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.86.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in Office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

