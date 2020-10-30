Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KRA. Truist upped their price target on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kraton currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE KRA opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $937.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.87. Kraton has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. Kraton had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 172,094 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

