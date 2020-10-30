Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

LKFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.74. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth $199,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

