LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, an increase of 219.7% from the September 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.8 days.

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNXSF shares. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

