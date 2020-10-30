Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lawson Products currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of LAWS opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.67. Lawson Products has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lawson Products by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lawson Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lawson Products by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lawson Products by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter worth $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

