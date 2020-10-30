LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.44 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $679,815.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Trade By Trade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 694,151,899 coins and its circulating supply is 485,568,486 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

