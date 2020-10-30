Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in October

Lifull Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the September 30th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NXCLF opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of -2.65. Lifull has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.07 million. Lifull had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifull will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifull from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

Lifull Company Profile

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation Website; and Mitula, a site which offers information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

