Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGND. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.83.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $815,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

