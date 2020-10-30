Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. Lincoln National reported earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 23.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

