Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LYV. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

