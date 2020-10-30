Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LZAGY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lonza Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $60.81 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

