Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 229.9% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.6 days.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89. Major Drilling Group International has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

MJDLF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

