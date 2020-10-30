Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 282.6% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $312.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $845.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

