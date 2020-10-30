Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 170.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 29,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $162.89 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

