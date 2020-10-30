Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $82,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 338.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 386.6% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 204,753 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 162,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,940 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $167,723.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.