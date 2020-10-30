Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.