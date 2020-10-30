Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

