Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 3,619 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.