Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 630 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 316,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 577,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.65. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

