Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 768,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,992,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,871,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

