Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MANH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.29.

MANH stock opened at $87.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.17. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $106.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,792,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 930,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 925,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the last quarter.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

