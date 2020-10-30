Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $102.95 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.