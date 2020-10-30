McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $214.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.84. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $212.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

