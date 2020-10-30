MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. MetroCity Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $362.00 million and a P/E ratio of 8.81.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 425.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1,156.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 31.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 51,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

