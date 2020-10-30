Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Metropolitan Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metropolitan Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

MCB opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

