Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,670 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 176.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,011,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $158,723,000 after buying an additional 1,284,722 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

