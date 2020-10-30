Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $520.96 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,654 shares of company stock worth $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

