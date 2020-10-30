Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 23.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,760,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $352.44 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.44 and its 200-day moving average is $380.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

